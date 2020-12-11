James Doyle

Mr. James Russell Doyle, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Mr. Doyle was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 24, 1934, the son of the late Kenneth Edison Doyle and Audrey Florence Russell Doyle.

Mr. Doyle was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a master sergeant. He was a member of Midway Macedonia Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son, James Doyle; daughter, Teresa Doyle Poole; stepdaughter, Debra Pelham Haynes; brother, Kenneth Doyle along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wives, Clara Kaye Doyle, Jane Pelham Doyle; daughter, Bonnie Sue McCurry; son, Jeffrey Doyle; and stepsons, Gary and Donald Pelham.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, Georgia, with military honors provided.

Memorial contributions may be made to Inside Ministries, P.O. Box 2191, Carrollton, Georgia 30112 or Midway Church, 3915 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.

