James Douglas “Doug” Hand, age 52 of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away November 16, 2021. He was born September 7, 1969 in Carrollton, Georgia, son of Joy Chambers Muse and the late Jr. Hand.
He owned and operated Hand Drywall Company for 22 years.
He is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife, Stacy Carroll Hand of Bowdon; his mother, Joy Muse of Carrollton; his children, Justin and Nicole Hand of Bowdon, and Caitlin and Jay Haynes of Bowdon; grandchildren, Declan Hand, Elliott Hand, and Winston Haynes; and sisters, Jenny Hand and Debbie Maner both of Carrollton.
Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the hour of service. In keeping with the family’s wishes, cremation will take place following the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
