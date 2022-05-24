Pastor James Douglas Weaver (Doug), died on May 21, 2022.
A celebration of life was held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Fullerville Baptist Church.
Following the service at Fullerville Baptist Church, the funeral processed to Draketown Baptist Church. Interment followed the service at Draketown Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends at Fullerville Baptist Church on Monday, May 23, from noon until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requested anyone wishing to express sympathy make a donation to the Fullerville Baptist Building Fund or Draketown Baptist Missionary Fund
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements
