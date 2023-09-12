James David Gattis
Mr. James David Gattis, age 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Wellstar Hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 14, 2023 @ 7:54 am
James David Gattis
Mr. James David Gattis, age 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Wellstar Hospital.
In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated.
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.