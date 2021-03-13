James Cook

Mr. James Henry Cook, 80, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
He was born and raised in the Ephesus Community of Heard County, the son of the late Henry Alison and Ruthie Mae Cook.
He lived in the Ephesus Community for over 40 years and was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines.
Later he moved to Palatka, Florida, where he met and married his wife of almost 32 years, Estelle. He retired from Fluor Daniel Engineering and Construction where he worked as a welder.
He and Estelle lived in Florida for 30 years before returning the West Georgia area due to health reasons. They were both residents of The Stewart House Retirement Living.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Cook, of Bowdon; brother, Harold Cook ,also of Bowdon; sister, Carolyn Cook Hall, of Phoenix City, Alabama; sister-in-law, JoAnn Cook, of Bowdon; and stepchildren, Leeston Smith, Ruell Smith, Michelle Thomas, and Jenny Flannery, all of Palatka.
Survivors include his loving wife, Estelle Cook, formerly of Palatka; daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Keegan Marlow, of Villa Rica, Georgia, and Janice Rhoden, of Winder, Georgia; grandchildren, Brady Cook, of Villa Rica, Trevor Cook, of Auburn, Alabama, Brandi Rhoden Smith, of Bowdon, and Lindsay Rhoden Ledbetter, of Heflin, Alabama; great-grandson, Parker Smith, of Bowdon; brother, Curtis Cook, of Bowdon; and sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Raymond Campbell, of Bowdon.
Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery in Heard County with Chaplain Dan Akin officiating. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post #143. The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritatge Chapel on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
