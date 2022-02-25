Mr. James “Buzz” Arthur Chambers, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday February 23, 2022.
Mr. Chambers was born December 28, 1945 in East Point, Georgia, the son of the late Roy Chambers and Doris Pritchett Chambers.
He was a retired Photogrammetrist with the State of Georgia DOT, had worked for Delta as a programmer and was a member at Bethel Campground Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Jimmy Chambers (Sandy); daughter, Angela Chambers; grandchildren, Lindsay Scarboro, Hailey Cole, Devin Smith, Kyler Wester, Kale Wester, Brandy Pittman, Mandy Lee, Brian Martin, Cody Turner, Colton Turner, Shae Stapler; great-grandchildren, Zachary Scarboro, Hendrix Cole, River Turner; brother-in-law, Ronnie Faulkner; sister and brother-n-law, Brenda Collins (Ronald); niece, Lisa Collins; nephew, Joey Collins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, February 28, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Marlow officiating.
Pallbearers will be Eric Mouradian, Ronnie Faulkner, Kyler Wester, Kale Wester, Keith Turner and Joey Collins.
Interment will be in Bethel Campground Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com
