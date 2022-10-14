James Bryce, Jr., age 61, of Carrollton passed away on October 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 1, 1960, to the late James Bryce, Sr. and Wanda Faye Bryce, In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Rhonda Hawkins.
James loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Falcons, Nascar, and depending on the day, Georgia and Alabama football. He also loved roller skating and playing Bingo. He was a loyal employee at CKS Packaging for 15+ years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.