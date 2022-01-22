James Oliver Armstrong, 75, of Brunswick, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022, at the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Memorial Service with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Navy, will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 5 p.m, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
James was born Sept. 4, 1946, in Carrollton, Georgia, to Glen Oliver and Rachel Nolen Armstrong.
He was a 1965 graduate of Temple High School, was a member of Hardwick Baptist Church, and the Orchid Society of Warner Robins. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving with the U.S. Navy. He then worked in Civil Service as an Electrical Engineer for the U.S. Air Force at Robins Air Force Base.
James was a huge Jimmy Buffett fan, he enjoyed electrical hobbies, outdoor photography, traveling, and was an avid reader.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Armstrong, of Brunswick, children, Jordan Oliver Armstrong (Elizabeth), of Brunswick, Sarah Nolen Armstrong (Andrew Little), of Hampton, Georgia; a brother, John Patrick Armstrong (Peggy), of Carrollton, Georgia; a sister, Laura Armstrong, of Englewood, Florida; three grandchildren, Lillian King, William Armstrong, and Benjamin Armstrong, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lee Armstrong.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 US Highway 17N, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
