James "Andy" Keaton, age 58, of Ft. McCoy, Florida, passed away on May 18, 2023 around 12:14 am on Accension Day. He was born on March 5, 1965 in Dallas, Georgia. Andy was the only son to the late James Andrew and Clara Belle (Tidwell) Keaton.
He leaves behind his only son James "Anthony" Keaton, two sisters Teresa & her husband Chad Sweetalla and Sherry Lynn Ryals, 2 nephews and 1 niece: Cody Ryals, Joshua Almond and Katelyn Ryals, 2 great nephews and 1 great niece J.C. Ryals, Landon Ryals and Paislee Ryals, Anthony's mother Bernadeth Paraiso and all of the Pigoto family, his brothers by heart Chris Keaton, Dennis Wilmot, Mark Dodge, Wayne Dodge and Rob Fisher and all their families, and a large amount of loving Cousins, Family members and Friends.
