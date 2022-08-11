Mr. James Albert Reid age 77 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away August 3, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 12, 2022 at noon at First Baptist Church 563 Old Bremen Road Carrollton Ga. interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery Carrollton, Ga. His viewing was Thursday, August 11, 2022 at First Baptist Church 563 Old Bremen Road Carrollton, Ga. from 5-7 p,m. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.

To plant a tree in memory of James Reid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

