Jake Scott Phillips, age 52 of Newnan, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from long term complications of Multiple Sclerosis.
He is survived by his parents, James and Melba Phillips, his brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Julie Phillips, his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Chris Bennett, nieces, Carsten Bennett, and nephew, Cade Bennett.
Scott was a graduate of Central High School and former owner of City Geeks in Carrollton.
The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice and all his caregivers for the exceptional care they provided for him during his time of need.
Following his wishes, Scott will be cremated and no services will be held.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
