Jake Scott Phillips

Jake Scott Phillips, age 52 of Newnan, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from long term complications of Multiple Sclerosis.

He is survived by his parents, James and Melba Phillips, his brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Julie Phillips, his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Chris Bennett, nieces, Carsten Bennett, and nephew, Cade Bennett.

