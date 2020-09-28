Jai'que Hart throws three TD passes in Lithia’s loss

Lithia Springs sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns but the Lions were not able to hold off visiting Pebblebrook in a non-region contest.
The Falcons got 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 31-26 win.
Hart was 16 of 29 passing on the game in addition to rushing for a touchdown.
Lithia Springs senior Lydell Daniel rushed for 70 yards on 15 carries while sophomore Devon Green had 70 yards on seven carries.
Two of Hart’s touchdowns went to sophomore Quentin Barkley.
On defense, the Lions forced five turnovers. Senior Ryan Lewis, junior Jacob Rotan and sophomore Javon Jennings each had interceptions.
Junior Jamies Duncan and sophomore Kebba Secka each had a fumble recovery.
With the loss, Lithia Springs drops to 0-3 on the season. The Lions will travel to Leesburg on Friday to take on Class 6A No. 4 Lee County in another non-region contest.
Lee County dropped to 2-1 with a 38-13 loss to Class 7A No. 2 Lowndes.
South Paulding 28, Chapel Hill 14: Chapel Hill spotted South Paulding a 21-point lead in the non-region contest.
The Panthers got their first score when defensive back Ayden Clark Veal got a safety in the third quarter.
Chapel Hill would score its first offensive touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive.
Zach Nolan completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Makai Valentine in the fourth quarter as the Panthers trailed 21-8 after a missed extra-point attempt.
South Paulding would make it 28-8 on the ensuing drive with a rushing touchdown.
Nolan closed out the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining in the game.
Chapel Hill dropped to 1-2 overall, and will host Miller Grove on Friday.
The Panthers were originally schedule to play Marist, but the powerhouse program cancelled the game over COVID-19 issues.
Marist, which is 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, defeated Hampton (45-0) on Friday before shutting down its program.
Cedartown 24, New Manchester 0: Jaguars sophomore Chris Morgan had 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss in the non-region loss.
Teammate Robert Iverson contributed eight tackles.
