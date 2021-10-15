Jacquelynne Bates

Jacquelynne Ann Joines Bates, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Jackie will be remembered for her smiles, love and her generosity and compassion for those in need. Jackie loved the Lord and spent time every day in prayer and Bible study.
She was born on March 9, 1940, in Alleghany County, North Carolina. Her father’s job eventually moved her and her family to Etowah, Tennessee.
It was in Tennessee where she met and married the love of her life, Alvin O. Bates. The couple married in 1960 and remained married until his passing. Alvin and Jackie moved to Douglasville, Georgia, where she worked as the Western regional manager of United Way for many years. Jackie had an incredibly philanthropic spirit. She was selected as Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 1992 and served on several human service boards including Wellstar. She was a member of the Rotary Club as well as a volunteer for Meals-On-Wheels.
She was a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and served faithfully.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lundy Joines, Sr., and Ann Louellen Tedder Joines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Missionary James Lundy Joines, Jr., and her husband of 58 years, Alvin Odius Bates.
Jackie is survived by her son, Andrew Joines Bates (Rebecca), and her two grandchildren, Max Lundy Bates and Anna-Elise Bates. Other survivors include her brother, Thomas Franklin Joines (Cissie), and her sister-in-law, Judy Higgins Joines, as well as several nieces and nephews all of whom she loved endlessly.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105-9959.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
The funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Brother Terry Pearman officiating.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersme
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818
