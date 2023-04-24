Mrs. Jacquelyn “Jackie” Johnson Preston, age 83, of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Jackie was born on September 9, 1939 in Franklin, Ga, the daughter of the late Bradley Terrell Johnson and Mora Brown Johnson.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Harry Thomas Preston; daughters, Pamela (Mark) Brooks, Jennifer (Bill) Garrett; grandchildren, Preston (Lauren) Brooks, Parker Brooks, Jill Garrett, Abby Garrett and great grandchild, Walker Brooks.
Jackie graduated from Heard County High School in 1957, where in her senior year she was selected as Miss Heard High. She graduated from Auburn University in 1961 with a Bachelor’s degree in home economics with an emphasis in textile engineering. After graduation, she and Harry were married in October 1961 upon his graduation from aviation and officer training. She enjoyed the 20 years of his United States Air Force service while living in Mississippi, California, Nebraska, and Washington D.C. She made close friends wherever they lived and maintained contact with many of them all her life. After his retirement in 1980, they moved to Carrollton to be near their aging parents and closer to other relatives. Jackie joined Carrollton Federal Savings and Loan as the loan underwriting officer and retired after serving 21 years in that capacity.
Jackie was active in a number of church and community activities, including arts study, fine arts, bible studies, and two book clubs. She was a founding member of the Hunt Girls Investment Club and was an early and long-time supporter of CASA. An active member of the First United Methodist Church for many years, she was a past president of Katie Downs Fellowship, a devoted member of the Agape Sunday School Class, served for many years on the bereavement committee and with Wednesday night suppers, and also volunteered regularly at Open Hands Christian Ministry. She enthusiastically promoted the advancement of the University of West Georgia.
She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, walking with her morning crew, the Monday night supper and games group and spending as much time as possible with her family, especially cooking delicious holiday meals. She had an amazing sense of style and she never met a stranger. She was a selfless, kind, loving and generous Southern lady who had a heart of gold.
Jackie devoted her life to serving family, friends, church, community, and God.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Patton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Thad Ferguson, Andy Johnson, Ben Johnson, Dustin Pate, Jason Preston, and John Thomason. Members of the Agape Sunday School Class and the Katie Downs Fellowship will serve as honorary pallbearers.
