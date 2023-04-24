Jacquelyn “Jackie” Johnson Preston

Mrs. Jacquelyn “Jackie” Johnson Preston, age 83, of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Jackie was born on September 9, 1939 in Franklin, Ga, the daughter of the late Bradley Terrell Johnson and Mora Brown Johnson.

Service information

Apr 24
Visitation
Monday, April 24, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Apr 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
11:00AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
150 Tabernacle Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117
