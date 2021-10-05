Jacqueline “Jackie” Sue Keeton, 75 of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m.
Funeral service was on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
