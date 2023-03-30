Jacqueline Johnson Carr age 40 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away March 18, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at A Place Of Refuge Church 106 Refuge Way Carrollton, Ga. 30117. Bishop Barry D. Walker. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery Carrollton, Ga. Her viewing will be Friday March 31, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Carr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos