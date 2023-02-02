Mrs. Jacqueline D. Walker Brown, age 61, Decatur, GA died January 23, 2023. Celebration of Life services were held on Thursday February 2, 2023 at noon at The Harvest Tabernacle Church, 1450 S Deshon Rd, Lithonia, Ga. 30058, Apostle Travis C. Jennings, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Viewing Wednesday February 1, 2023 from 1-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Rd, Lithonia, Ga. 30058. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

