Jacqueline Chandler

Jacqueline LaGrange Chandler, 88, of Carrollton, died on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Mrs. Chandler was born in Waterville, Maine on April 5, 1934, the daughter of Alphonse and Lillian Gilbert LaGrange.
Survivors include her daughter, Mrs. Jill (Ed) Dunagan of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Scott Chandler (Cynthia) of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Courtney Cook (Chad) and Meagan Dunagan of Carrollton; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Ruby Cook, also of Carrollton.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert B. Chandler; her son-in-law, Edward Dunagan; and four brothers, Clarence LaGrange of Maine, Robert LaGrange of New Hampshire, Roland LaGrange of Maine and Leo LaGrange of Connecticut.
Before marrying her husband, she attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine. Mrs. Chandler was of the Catholic faith and was a founding member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton. She retired from Pine Knoll Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after many years as Head Dietician.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father James Akpan officiating. Visitation will be held at Almon Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Jiles, Chad Cook, Scott Chandler, Patrick Rothschadl and Bill Maddox. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
