Jacque D. Phillips

Jacque D. Phillips, a lifelong Carroll County, Georgia resident, passed away on March 17, 2023. She was born November 16, 1948, in Carrollton, Ga, the daughter of the late Hubert Phillips and Mary Heath Phillips.

In 1966, Jacque graduated from Carrollton High School and later graduated from Greenleaf Business College in Atlanta. She worked at several different jobs throughout her life. Jacque worked for Carroll Medical Lab, traveling all over the state to various facilities. She also owned and operated a florist and a jewelry store. Most of her work, however, was in the banking field, working at several banks in and around Carrollton for many years. Jacque was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. She loved camping and spending time outdoors, and taking trips to the beach and mountains. She had a special heart for animals.

