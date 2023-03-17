Jacque D. Phillips, a lifelong Carroll County, Georgia resident, passed away on March 17, 2023. She was born November 16, 1948, in Carrollton, Ga, the daughter of the late Hubert Phillips and Mary Heath Phillips.
In 1966, Jacque graduated from Carrollton High School and later graduated from Greenleaf Business College in Atlanta. She worked at several different jobs throughout her life. Jacque worked for Carroll Medical Lab, traveling all over the state to various facilities. She also owned and operated a florist and a jewelry store. Most of her work, however, was in the banking field, working at several banks in and around Carrollton for many years. Jacque was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. She loved camping and spending time outdoors, and taking trips to the beach and mountains. She had a special heart for animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Wayne Ayers.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Jason Ayers and Tina Henry; and cousins, Karen Anderson (Larry), Dennis Bates (Kay), Carol Guinan (Mike), Sharon Guptill (David), Andy Heath (Shannon), Stanley Jennings (Pat), Steve Jennings (Brenda), Diane Lowe, Steve McCarty (Betty), Janet Rollar (Lovis) Jimmy Vines (Debbie, and Tim Vines (Brenda).
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 4 P.M. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Interment will follow in Clem
Community Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Jason Ayers, Steve Jennings, Andy Heath, Dennis Bates, Steve McCarty, and Stanley Jennings. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 P.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, 102 Tuggle Street, Carrollton, Ga, 30117, or to your favorite charity.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
