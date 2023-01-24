MBB Jackson vs. UWF

UWG's Zawdie Jackson, Jr. had a career-high 36 points in a 86-75 win over Christian Brothers last Saturday.

 Photo by Julia Mothersole UWG Sports

Led by Zawdie Jackson's UWG career-high 36 points, the UWG men's basketball team secured their sixth straight win, defeating the Christian Brothers Buccaneers 86-75 Saturday afternoon.

Jackson missed just six shots, shooting 13-19 from the field and 4-5 from three, while dropping four assists and three steals along with his 36 points, propelling West Georgia (13-4, 12-3 GSC) to their 12th GSC win of the season.

