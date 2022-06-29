England’s Joe Jackson performed on his “Sing, You Sinners!” Tour at Atlanta’s Center Stage last Friday, June 24 to a sold out audience that included my friends Mike White, Clint Gray, and me. When we learned of the tour date last winter, I texted Mike to alert him, and he got us tickets. Though we waited months, when the night of the event arrived, we were all excited to attend. Nashville area natives Mike and Clint had seen Jackson’s last tour in Knoxville in 2019, and Mike and I had seen Jackson back in 2003. Our dinner discussion prior to the show found us all in agreement that Jackson is consistently entertaining both on record and onstage.
That evening, Jackson gave everyone in attendance a fantastic set which included songs from his most recent album, 2019’s “Fool” as well as favorites from his exstensive catalog of catchy songs, both mellow and urgent. Some songs, like his initial hit from 1979, “Is She Really Going Out With Him?” were performed differently from their original form, in this case, a capella. The audience sang along as they wished, and eventually it became something of a call-and-response singalong.
Probably the most impressive section of the concert, in my opinion, was when Jackson’s band, bassist Graham Maby, guitarist Teddy Kumpel, and drummer Doug Yowell took a break and left Jackson to perform on his own with just his keyboards. An avid player of key cover songs, Jackson surprised us all with his rendition of Abba’s 1976 single “Knowing Me, Knowing You”, a particular thrill for me because my daughter and I had been listening to the song a few days prior.
“It sounds like one of Joe’s own songs!” Mike whispered to me as Jackson sang the first chorus. I totally agreed, and we both noted that such is the case with a great performer like Jackson, delivering greatly on anticipated classics, yet throwing an exciting curveball into the mix. I loved it, and it reminded me what I found intriguing about Jackson when I first really discovered his music in the early 80s.
Back then, now forty years ago, Jackson had moved from England to New York City. In an interview with Steve Harris in 1982, he spoke of his interest in Jazz and its applications to the music he was making. He noted that the musical roots of Jazz are in the United States and this realization pulled him to our country. His previous release at that time was influenced by his interest in Jump Swing, exhibited on his 1981 album of swing covers, “Joe Jackson’s Jumpin’ Jive”. This led him further to the nocturnal urban sound that informs his hit album “Night And Day” which was released in June of 1982.
“Definitely, I was very much in love with the city at the time, and I wanted to make an album that sounded more like New York as I saw it...more influenced by Jazz, Disco, Dance Music, Latin Music, and so on,” Jackson states in a retrospective interview with Johnnie Walker and David Hepworth from 2019.
Never afraid of frankly presenting his worldview, Jackson makes some pointed observations in “Real Men”, a key track from the album. He identifies the clichéd version of a man, a tough person who carries out his duties. It is striking that the song speaks so much to the current era though it was composed so long ago. It was not surprising that the song figured prominently in the concert’s solo section.
“It’s all about the way stereotypes have reversed, turned upside down and become meaningless,” Jackson also said to Billboard magazine the year it was released.
Probably the most well-known song of the night was Jackson’s encore of “Steppin’ Out”, also from “Night And Day”. This time, his arrangement was a slow rendition; the song which normally percolates to a rolling bassline and drum machine. We fans ate it up.
After nearly two decades between concert experiences, I can happily report that Jackson still plays with a fire that alternately smoulders and blazes. He still thrills listeners.
