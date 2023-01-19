MBB vs Union

UWG's men's basketball team defeated Union Wednesday night to complete a season sweep of the Bulldogs. Pictured with the dunk is UWG's Amari Davis.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

In a battle of two of the top three teams in the Gulf South Conference, it was Zawdie Jackson who powered the UWG men's basketball team to a 67-55 victory over the Union Bulldogs on Wednesday at The Coliseum.

West Georgia (12-4, 11-3 GSC) got a game-high 22 points from Jackson in a win over Union (11-8, 10-5 GSC) to complete a season sweep over the Bulldogs.

