For the first time in his young UWG career, Zawdie Jackson was named the GSC player of the week on Tuesday.
Jackson becomes the first UWG player this season to win the conference's player of the week honors after averaging 29 points and four assists on 63.6% shooting and 80% from three in games against Union and Christian Brothers.
The Stone Mountain native scored a game-high 22 points against the Bulldogs on Wednesday, leading the Wolves to a 67-55 win, before turning in the best performance of his career against Christian Brothers on Saturday, as the guard recorded a career-high 36 points on 13-19 shooting and 4-5 three, extending West Georgia's winning streak to six.
After a career week, Jackson is now averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 assists per game on 49.7% shooting and 39.5% from three on the season.
Jackson and the Wolves will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Pensacola, FL for a GSC matchup against the West Florida Argonauts that's set for 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.