After averaging 29 points per game through two games, Zawdie Jackson was named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Week, the first UWG athlete to earn the honor this season.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

For the first time in his young UWG career, Zawdie Jackson was named the GSC player of the week on Tuesday.

Jackson becomes the first UWG player this season to win the conference's player of the week honors after averaging 29 points and four assists on 63.6% shooting and 80% from three in games against Union and Christian Brothers.

