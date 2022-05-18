Officer John Jackson Jr. of the Whitesburg Police Department Patrol Division was born and raised in Douglasville, where he still resides.
Jackson has been with Whitesburg Police since November 2021, shortly after Chief Chris Gilliland started as Whiteburg’s chief.
He started out working in security and retail loss prevention and through this became interested in a career in law enforcement.
“I did not ‘grow up’ wanting to be a police officer. I graduated from the Police Academy at 30 years of age,” Jackson said.
Jackson began working for the Georgia State Department of Corrections in 2003. He received his police academy training when he was hired by the University of West Georgia Police Department, where he was promoted to supervisor, prior to leaving.
Since then, he has worked for the Douglasville Police Department, Villa Rica Police Department, and now for the Whitesburg Police Department, working mostly in Traffic Unit roles, as well as working as a field training officer.
“I've always had a desire to help others, and make a difference in the community where I serve,” Jackson said.
According to Jackson, being a police officer means being first in line in making sure order is maintained.
“Imagine how society would function if no laws were enforced,” Jackson said.
Jackson stated that civilians often have a hard time understanding the stress that comes with the profession.
“I have worked in other lines of work and found those easy to 'put down,' at the end of the work day. There are times we deal with things, and see things, which are harder to let go of,” Jackson stated.
Jackson’s main goal is “is to show up daily and make my best effort to ensure the safety of the members of the community I serve, and make sure their property is protected.”
The challenges he sees himself and fellow officers face is mainly centered around the fact that their profession is transitioning and changing.
“I've seen a major shift from what policing was to a 'community policing' concept. Community policing focuses efforts on problem solving techniques, to proactively address the conditions that lead to the actual issues we see on a daily basis,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s most memorable moment in law enforcement has been “seeing what has become of the people I've helped train as a field training officer.”
“Seeing them succeed and excel in this profession. Some are supervisors, some detectives, and one is a Chief of Police. Seeing them grow, and seeing what they have become has given me a sense of accomplishment,” Jackson said.
He suggests anyone thinking of making a career in law enforcement to make sure they are dedicated to the profession.
“I've seen a remarkable number of people who have only worked in this career field for a very short period of time. This constant turnover causes lots of stress on agencies, and staffing issues,” Jackson said.
