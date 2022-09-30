Men's cross country Runner Trenton Jackson and women's soccer player Kenna Kay have been named this week's UWG Student-Athletes of the Week.
Jackson led the Wolves in winning their first and only home meet for the season at the Coach Gary Wilson Invitational. The Bonaire, Ga native finished third individually and set a new personal best on the Wolves' home course with a 8k time of 26:41.71.
Kay, the freshman forward scored her first career goal during the first half then shortly after scored her second career goal in the second half of the Wolves' 4-1 win over Shorter on Sunday. Kay is the only player to score multiple goals in one game this season.
Also nominated for Female Student Athlete of the Week were Sanai Young (Women's Volleyball), Adela Belohlavova (Women's Cross Country), Ainsley Cowart (Women's Golf), Hillary Resendiz (Women's Soccer), Katherine Densmore (Women's Golf), and Emilee Harris (Women's Volleyball).
Male Student-Athlete of the Week who also received nominations were Zion Custis (Football), Robert Carter (Football), Reilly Mason (Football), Jaxton Carson (Football), Oliwer Persson Toiminen (Men's Golf).
