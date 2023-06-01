Jackson “Jack” Thurman Harris, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. He was born on November 7, 1940, the son of the late Thurman & Sara Helen Harris.
Jack graduated from Carrollton High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from West Georgia College. He worked as an Industrial Engineer at Southwire until his retirement. He enjoyed photography, hunting, and spending time in the outdoors.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Barbara Tuggle Harris; daughters & son-in-law, Sibby & Mike Flowers and Cindy Smith; grandchildren, Chris Flowers, Alex Flowers, and Abbie Smith; and brothers, Tommy Harris and Thurman Harris.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Nancy Harris Golden, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. Jon Day officiating. Interment will follow in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Mike Flowers, Chris Flowers, Jay Watts, Ronnie Jordan, Jake Jordan, and Ron Jordan.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
