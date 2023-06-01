Jackson “Jack” Thurman Harris

Jackson “Jack” Thurman Harris, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. He was born on November 7, 1940, the son of the late Thurman & Sara Helen Harris.

Jack graduated from Carrollton High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from West Georgia College. He worked as an Industrial Engineer at Southwire until his retirement. He enjoyed photography, hunting, and spending time in the outdoors.

