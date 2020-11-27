Jacqueline “Jackie” MacDonald Yow, 86, wife of the late Hubert M. “Skip” Yow, Jr., died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Stewart House in Carrollton, Georgia
Born in Vienna, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth MacDonald. She and her husband, Skip, were life-long companions since the age of 12 and spent 72 years together, 62 of which they were happily married.
Jackie had a passion for teaching young children. She was a longtime dance teacher for twenty plus years and later became an assistant kindergarten teacher at Carrollton City Schools. She also was employed for many years for the Coca-Cola Company.
To know Jackie was a blessing. "Mums," as her grandchildren called her, was always the life of the party, full of questions and making everyone laugh. Her magnetic personality made everyone feel at home. She was the matriarch of her family, always willing to give and support those she loved with all that she had. Jackie enjoyed socializing and playing bridge with her friends and was a member of the Red Hats society. She loved traveling with her family and friends, learning new cultures, and always encouraged her children and grandchildren to see the world.
She was her grandchildren’s number one fan, never missed an event and spoiled her girls like no other. She loved nothing more than spending a day at the mall shopping with her children and grandchildren. Jackie loved cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs, and was so proud that both of her grandchildren graduated from UGA. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Carrollton where she thoroughly enjoyed serving the Lord every Sunday.
She is survived by her daughters, Beth Yow Toney and Nicki Yow McGovern, both of Carrollton; her brother, Jimmy MacDonald (Sandra) of Commerce; her grandchildren, Meghan Davis (Dustin) of Carrollton and Maggie Dooley (Michael) of Athens ; her great granddaughter, Monroe Davis.
The family would like to thank the Stewart House, Sacred Journey Hospice and her caregivers, Dee Ransby, Peggy Whittington, Zella Farris, and Shatoria Smith.
A private graveside service for immediate family only will be held at 1 pm Monday, November 30 in Vienna City Cemetery. Rev. Christopher Simonton will officiate.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Friends may register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.
