Mr. Jackie Ray Copeland, age 68, of Rome, Ga. died on February 22, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday March 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 820 Hwy 100, Bowdon, Rev. Keith D. Lewis, Pastor. Interment will follow at Bowdon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday February 28, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

