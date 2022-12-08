You probably can imagine the devastation one feels after being diagnosed with any kind of ailment, but to — over a period of time — be diagnosed with three different types of cancer could be down-right heartbreaking and earth-shattering as you can imagine it was for three-time cancer surviver Jackie Culpepper Faires.
“I grew up thinking that cancer was a death sentence,” Faires said. “And I guess I’ve proven that wrong as of yet. It hasn’t taken me down yet; and honestly, I credit every bit of my success to early detection.”
Faires was first diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 1997 while living in Augusta, Georgia. With the guidance of her medical team, she was given treatment and surgical options. She followed her screening procedures and continued to do things she was supposed to do and since then, 25 years ago, she's had no signs of breast cancer.
It wasn’t until 2014, after she started working for the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) in Newnan, Georgia that she was diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
“I went in for a skin check with my dermatologist, and he noticed something on my back that I had no idea that was there and opted to biopsy it, and it came back as a melanoma,” she said. “And at that time, he noticed that I worked for CTCA and he said, ‘You are in the best place that you can be. Give me ten minutes and let me make the referral.’ We were able to remove that melanoma surgically without any treatment. They were able to get good margins and of course it bumped my skin screenings up to every six months, which I have continued to do.”
In the spring of 2021, she began having some digestive issues and knew immediately that something was wrong and unusual. She then, reached out to her doctor Dr. Kevin Woods in Newnan and he ordered for her to have general screenings, a colonoscopy and an upper scope EGD.
“Everything came back fine and there was nothing to worry about. But my issues continued,” she said. “I went to him, and I told him that something’s wrong with me and that something’s not right for me. Something was out of the norm for me, and he stuck in there with me and kept digging.”
After ordering more testing, Dr. Woods was able to see a mass on the head of her pancreas. Faires said that she was lucky that the issue was caught early and she was offered a surgical option.
"There is a such a small window of pancreatic cancer patients that can be treated surgically," she said. "I was taken to the operating room and they performed a whipple procedure on me."
After surgery, everyone was grateful that the cancer hadn't spread to the outside of her pancreas, and four weeks later, Faires found out that it had gotten out and reached her liver.
"I was already, at that time, in treatment. I had started my chemotherapy. I was told that it would not change my treatment and that we would scan every three months and so I went through with my twelve rounds of chemo and even after my first few rounds of chemo and my first three-month scan, there was no evidence of disease," She said. "And that is where I am today. I am basically under surveillance or on maintenance, and I'm screened and we get lab work done every three months."
According to Faires, October 2022 was her last scan and there still is no evidence of disease.
"I've technically been diagnosed with three types of cancers. The doctors here have done all of the genetic testing to try to see if it was a genetic trait, and I don't have any family history of anything that I have dealt with."
Although, there were no signs of the cancer stemming from genetic history, In 1972, her dad was diagnosed with cancer.
"We don't know a whole lot about it because of records and how long ago it was, they really don't relate it to that," she said. "But from diagnosis to death, it was only five months for him," she said.
Faires said that what helped her in all three cases was the fact that she was able to spot the signs early, paying attention to herself, her body, and knowing what was normal for her and what was not.
As there are no longer signs of the disease, Faires still is sure to make her routine checkups. And although she has completed her twelve rounds of chemo, she still takes chemo orally.
Because cancer feeds on stress, Faires said that it is important to take care of yourself. She says that she tries to stay active as she practices yoga at the Wellness Yoga Center in Carrollton and she likes to swim. But overall, it's about not stressing over things. In 1997, she participated in the American Cancer Society support group that helped her.
"I feel like God's not through with me yet," she said.
Faires, a Carrollton resident, is a walking testimony and after battling it out with cancer not only once but three times, she is sharing her story with others and encourages people to pay attention to the signs their bodies give and for those who think that there might be something wrong, early detection is key.
