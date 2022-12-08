You probably can imagine the devastation one feels after being diagnosed with any kind of ailment, but to — over a period of time — be diagnosed with three different types of cancer could be down-right heartbreaking and earth-shattering as you can imagine it was for three-time cancer surviver Jackie Culpepper Faires.

“I grew up thinking that cancer was a death sentence,” Faires said. “And I guess I’ve proven that wrong as of yet. It hasn’t taken me down yet; and honestly, I credit every bit of my success to early detection.”

