The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be in the ATL for their season opener this Monday, as they take on the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game.

Had Tech head coach Geoff Collins' career started a bit differently, the matchup could have been that of two ACC powerhouses, but as it stands, the Yellow Jackets will be roughly 23-point underdogs when they enter the Benz, according to most sites.

