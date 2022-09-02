The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be in the ATL for their season opener this Monday, as they take on the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game.
Had Tech head coach Geoff Collins' career started a bit differently, the matchup could have been that of two ACC powerhouses, but as it stands, the Yellow Jackets will be roughly 23-point underdogs when they enter the Benz, according to most sites.
The game is part of a six-game series of home games at the stadium for Tech, deemed Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Jackets opened the series last season with a somewhat unexpected 45-22 win over a 21st-ranked North Carolina team.
Tech played their first game in the Benz back in 2017, near the end of Paul Johnson's career as head coach. Like this years' matchup with Clemson, it was also a Chick-fil-a Kickoff game, and the Jackets suffered a heart-breaking 42-41 loss to Tennessee in double overtime.
Though the Yellow Jackets may have one of their best players to the transfer portal in running back Jahmyr Gibbs, they retained quarterback Jeff Sims, who despite some decision-making struggles in the past, seems to add an extra layer of explosiveness to the Jackets offense.
When Sims was on the field last season, Tech averaged 29.7 points and 431.2 yards per game, as opposed to 16.7 points and 302.8 yards per game without him, according to RamblinWreck.com.
On top of that, Sims shined in Tech's last game in Mercedes-Benz, rushing for 128 yards and three TDs and passing for 112 yards and one TD in the win over UNC.
Though this will likely be a much-improved Clemson team than the one Tech faced last season, it is still important to note that a Jordan-Yates-led Jackets team only lost 14-8 to the Tigers last season, and were a goal-line fourth-down conversion away from having a chance to tie the game late.
Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday Sept. 5 is scheduled for 8 p.m.
