Jack Walls

Jack D. Walls, 90, of Roosterville, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022.
Jack was born on Dec. 5, 1931, in Roosterville, Georgia, son of the late David “Dessau” Walls and Lonie Coleman Walls.
Jack graduated from Centralhatchee High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
In Jack’s younger years he enjoyed farming, working his cows, fishing, and camping.
He was a founding member of the Peachtree City Fire Department and the Fayette County Water Department. He was a master electrician and owned and operated Conner-Walls Electrical Company for many years. Then Jack worked as the building engineer at the Atlanta Apparel Mart until his retirement. Jack was a 50-year master mason and a member of Caney Head United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia Duncan Walls; son-in-law, Keith Holman; brother, Irvine Walls; and sisters, Pauline Green, Ruth Parker, Grace Brown, Mable Duffie, and Louise Hammett.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Walls Holman; grandchildren, Nicholas Holman and Kathryn Holman; and great-grandchildren, Maya Fetner and Annabelle Fetner.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Caney Head United Methodist Church with Dr. Sam Newman and Rev. Dale Giefing officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or online at www.shrinerschil
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
