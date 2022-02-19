Kenneth Jack Hannah, 86, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Dallas, Georgia, on May 6, 1935, the son of the late Cleve Henry Hannah and Nora Genell Caldwell Hannah.
He had lived his entire lifetime in this area, graduated from Paulding County High School and served with the U.S. Army from March 1958-1960.
He owned and operated a dairy farm for more than 60 years. He loved motorcycles, farming, tractors, cows and baling hay.
He served as vice president of the Georgia Farm Bureau and was a member of the State Dairy Committee and the Tri-County Cattleman Association.
He was a long time and faithful member of Smyrna Methodist Church in Paulding County. He was well loved and respected by everyone in this area and will be greatly missed but will be remembered for the many memories he leaves behind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne Hannah and Winfred Hannah.
Survivors include a brother, Donald Hannah, of Villa Rica, Georgia; four nieces, Dondra Hannah, Bonnie Prusoff, Donna Staton and Debbie Adair; three nephews, Shawn Hannah, Jerry Hannah and Mike Hannah; a special friend, Yvonne Miller; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the J. Hoyt Thomas Chapel with the Rev. Troy White officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard Team of American Legion Post 143, Carrollton. Interment will follow in Smyrna Methodist Church Cemetery in Paulding County. Pallbearers will be Jerry Hannah, John Hannah, Paul Prater, Larry Hardin, Richard Rodgers and Jimmy Hannah. The following gentlemen will serve as an honorary group, Jimmy Smith, Luther Hall, Chason Smith, Kyle Adair, J. W. DeBoard, Scottie Holmes and Sam Turner.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is serving the Hannah Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.