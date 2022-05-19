Jack “Freddie” Witcher realized his faith on Monday, May 16, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1942, in Bremen, the son of the late Floyd Thomas “Jack” Witcher and Reba Garrett Witcher.
Freddie attended Bremen High School where he graduated in 1960 as the class Valedictorian. He continued his education at Georgia Tech and then at the University Georgia School of Law.
Freddie began the practice of law on July 1, 1967, where he faithfully served the community of West Georgia for 55 years as attorney and counselor to many.
Freddie loved his family, working, softball and the Braves. He coached girls’ softball for many years leading his girls to numerous championships.
Mr. Witcher had a huge heart and often gave fully of his time in order to help others.
He is survived by the love of his life, Joy, to whom he was married for 42 years; his daughter, Cassi Witcher Cain (Ean); his son, Austin Witcher; Jack, his grandson; and brother, Thomas “Max” Witcher.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 1:30-4 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. from Muse Farms with Judge Eddie Hulsey and Dr. Tommy Green officiating. Music will be provided by Beth Moore. Guy Darnell, Michael Wade, Bill Johnson, Boyd Williams, Mike Murphy, David Tisinger, Brandall Lovvorn, Wayne Jones, Richard Sutton and James Garner will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society, 262 Williams Street, Atlanta, GA 30313 or Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
