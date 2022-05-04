One former UWG standout and Mt. Zion high school product saw his NFL dreams take flight in the hours after the NFL draft, as Jace Jordan received a rookie mini-camp invitation from two NFL teams.
Jordan will leave on Thursday headed to the Pacific Northwest for a three-day camp with the Seattle Seahawks. From there, he will take his talents to the opposite corner of the country as he will be in rookie mini-camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following weekend.
The Mt. Zion native spent just one season at UWG, rushing for a team-high 446 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games played in 2021. Jordan averaged 6.1 yards per carry for a UWG offense that put the Wolves back in the NCAA Postseason for the first time since 2018.
Jordan, who had a solid pro day on the UWG campus back in March, becomes the first UWG product to receive a chance at a professional contract since John Hurst signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2019 season. Hurst went on to make the 53-man roster with the Bucs in that season.
The Mt. Zion native now has the opportunity to join Alex Armah (Commanders), Tyrell Adams (Jaguars), and John Hurst (Buccaneers), the current UWG alums on NFL rosters.
