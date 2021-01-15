J.S. Spradlin, 86, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Private Family Graveside Services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Services will be livestreamed on Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.