I couldn’t help but think he looked like a Hobbit, which happens to be one of my favorite Tolkien characters. He was extremely short, gnarly of face, bald as a boulder, and often as grumpy as all that. He was a client referred to me by a friend. He had lost his dear wife and wanted to sell his home. He could barely tell me what had happened to her even though it had been a long while. His gruff exterior was in sharp contrast to the tender heart within.

We signed up the house, which quickly went under contract. Job one became finding him another one, and he had only Alabama on his mind. He greatly preferred that I pick him up and drive him everywhere even though nobody does that anymore. I think he was pert-near blind—if you want to know the truth. The socially correct form in real estate these days is to “meet up” at the chosen houses, all parties using their GPS devices to get there. I’m not sure he knew what a GPS was, but I began to suspect he just liked the company.

