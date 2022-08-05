J.M. “Buck” Jones

Mr. J.M. “Buck” Jones, age 88 of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born July 13, 1934, in Eastman, Georgia, the son of the late Melton Jones and Annie Bell Bautwell Jones.

Buck served his country in the United States Army for four years. He then came to West Georgia to serve his community as a pastor for over 50 years, serving as pastor of Bowdon Church of God, Whitesburg Church of God, and Wren’s Church of God. He was a gifted carpenter who could build just about anything, but his favorite projects were the steeples he built for numerous churches. Buck continued his ministry by serving as a volunteer chaplain for Tanner Medical Center. He was a faithful and devoted member of Christ Way Worship Center.

Trending Videos