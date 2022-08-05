Mr. J.M. “Buck” Jones, age 88 of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born July 13, 1934, in Eastman, Georgia, the son of the late Melton Jones and Annie Bell Bautwell Jones.
Buck served his country in the United States Army for four years. He then came to West Georgia to serve his community as a pastor for over 50 years, serving as pastor of Bowdon Church of God, Whitesburg Church of God, and Wren’s Church of God. He was a gifted carpenter who could build just about anything, but his favorite projects were the steeples he built for numerous churches. Buck continued his ministry by serving as a volunteer chaplain for Tanner Medical Center. He was a faithful and devoted member of Christ Way Worship Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Jency Horton Jones; sisters, Linda Jones and Eilene Dosier; and brothers, Doyle Jones and Ralph Jones.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons & daughters-in-law, Richard & Lisa Jones and Rex & Regina Jones; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn & Kenneth Pritchard; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Vernie & Laverne Horton; and grandchildren, Rebecca & Jeff Lanzer, Alicia Jones, and Sydni Jones.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. Dwayne Noles and Rev. Wendell Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Jeff Lanzer, Kenneth Horton, Ronald Horton, Timmy Jones, David Pritchard, and Benton Wilson. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower on Monday from noon until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made in Buck’s name to Christ Way Worship Center, 3281 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Carrollton, Georgia 30116.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.