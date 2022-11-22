J. David Gilley

J. David Gilley, 86, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

He was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Carrollton, the son of the late Ezra Gilley and the late Lillie Mae Lumsden Gilley.

To plant a tree in memory of J. Gilley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos