J. David Gilley, 86, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
He was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Carrollton, the son of the late Ezra Gilley and the late Lillie Mae Lumsden Gilley.
He retired as owner of Gilley’s BBQ Restaurant in Villa Rica. Mr. Gilley had also owned Gilley’s Sausage in Winston, Gilley’s Auction Company, along with his brother, Robert, and had formerly worked as a sales manager with Duffey Sausage Company in Carrollton. Mr. Gilley was a longtime faithful member of Midway Macedonia Baptist Church, until his health failed.
Mr. Gilley was preceded in death by sisters, Elsie Gilley, Grace Duke, Frances Ray, Louise Estep and Linda Word; brothers, Robert Gilley, Bud Gilley, Larry Gilley and Jerry Gilley.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 64 years, Mrs. Ruenelle Cater Gilley of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Terry Cryder of Douglasville; and daughter, Lori Gilley Trask of Cumming; grandchildren, David (Kate) Cryder, Lauren Cryder, Austin Trask and Sarah Trask; one great-grandchild, John David Cryder; sisters, Evelyn Barron and Kathryn Moore.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Robin Mauldin, Gail Bradbary and Zana Dodson, for the exceptional care they provided to Mr. Gilley.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred Cooke officiating with eulogy rendered by Kris Knowles. Music will be rendered by Patty Pritchard and Joel Agan.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, David Cryder, Austin Trask, Jeff Barron, Kris Knowles, Vince Ray, Rodney Skinner, Rick Young and Jerry Doyle.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
