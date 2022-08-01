Sgt. Jéan-Harold Astree, 56, of Villa Rica passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Sgt. Astree was born Jan. 17, 1968, in the Bronx, New York the son of Gerda Astree and the late Jéan Marie Astree. He served for 29 years in The U.S. Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant. He started his law enforcement career in 1999 with NYPD and was currently serving as a Peace Officer with the Fairburn City Police Department and held the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Astree enjoyed spending time on the gun range but cherished time with his family, most especially the daddy-daughter dates with his daughter. He was a member of Lifegate Church where he served on the security team. Jéan-Harold was a dedicated peace officer and friend to many. His jovial spirit and compassion for others will be missed by all who knew him
In addition to his mother survivors include his wife of almost 10 years, Kerry-Ann Astree; children, Chris Astree, New York, Lauryn Gordon, Jacksonville, FL, Laurali Arch, Villa Rica, Jonathan Astree, Villa Rica; brother, Ron Astree, New York; special nephew, Rahmein Hedge-Murray, Villa Rica.
Following a private family viewing in accordance with his wishes the body will be cremated.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastors Michael and Amy Adams officiating. Lt. Lauren Harkins of The Fairburn Police Department will deliver the eulogy along with Ron Astree and Kerry-Ann Astree.
Members of The Fairburn Police Department , Employees of The City of Fairburn along with Members of Married 2 The Badge will serve as an honorary escort.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in memory of Sgt. Jéan-Harold Astree to Married 2 The Badge Nonprofit an organization his wife co-founded, www.married2thebadge.com.
To show your love and support the family ask those who attend the service to please wear blue.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.