Jéan-Harold Astree

Sgt. Jéan-Harold Astree, 56, of Villa Rica passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Sgt. Astree was born Jan. 17, 1968, in the Bronx, New York the son of Gerda Astree and the late Jéan Marie Astree. He served for 29 years in The U.S. Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant. He started his law enforcement career in 1999 with NYPD and was currently serving as a Peace Officer with the Fairburn City Police Department and held the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Astree enjoyed spending time on the gun range but cherished time with his family, most especially the daddy-daughter dates with his daughter. He was a member of Lifegate Church where he served on the security team. Jéan-Harold was a dedicated peace officer and friend to many. His jovial spirit and compassion for others will be missed by all who knew him

