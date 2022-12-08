Julie Ivey named "2022 Distinguished Professional: by GRPA

Julie Ivey (right), Carrollton Parks and Recreation Recreation Director, was recently named "2022 Distinguished Professional" by Georgia Recreation and Parks Association. She is pictured with GRPA President Holli Browder, who presented the award.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The award goes to a person who has dedicated their life to community service through parks and recreation.

