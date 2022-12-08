Carrollton Parks and Recreation Recreation Director Julie Ivey was recently named "2022 Distinguished Professional" by Georgia Recreation and Parks Association.
The award goes to a person who has dedicated their life to community service through parks and recreation.
“To say I was humbled is totally inadequate,” Ivey said. “I thought of all the people over the years that have won this award, including two of my former bosses: Mr. Ronnie Young who hired me in 1985 and Mr. Wayne Gay who hired me to come back to Carrollton in 2009."
"And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Ken Farmer who taught me so much about the profession that I grew to love before I ever got paid to do the job,” she added.
Ivey has had a distinguished career in parks and recreation in her home community that has spanned more than 38 years, but her involvement in recreation began earlier than that. As a young girl, she participated in every program or sport the recreation department had to offer and dreamed of becoming a rec professional.
In college, she earned a degree in Recreation Administration and did an internship at Carrollton Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. Her intern project in 1985 was the development of the Georgia Police and Fire Games that continues as a statewide event which has thrived for almost 40 years.
When she graduated in 1985, Ivy was asked to join the department as a leisure program coordinator. She later served as assistant director at the Carroll County Parks and Recreation Department and worked at Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department. She returned to the CPRD in 2009 and was appointed recreation director in 2020.
Ivey credits the CPRD staff members for always putting forth their best effort to provide quality programs and experiences to the citizens of Carrollton.
“Each day, she works to ensure that the department meets the needs of the community,” said CPRD Administrative Superintendent Thera Loolen. “She is a true believer in staff development and is very engaged in helping all staff members, volunteer coaches and community members with a hands-on approach.
"On any given day, you can see her in an executive meeting or coaching on the field – even flipping hot dogs in the concession stand,” Loolen noted.
Through the years, Ivey has built and sustained partnerships with the local school district, major local businesses and neighboring agencies. These partnerships allowed the department to do more to improve the quality of life in Carrollton through programming, scholarships, education and capital construction projects.
Ivey has been an active member of GRPA for 38 years and has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the organization. She has served in numerous GRPA roles, including serving on the board of directors, as the Awards State Chair, on the Fourth District Commission and many years on the State Athletic Committee.
“We are all truly blessed in the City of Carrollton,” Ivey added. “We have a mayor, city council and city manager who believe in supporting, not only recreation, but all aspects of public service for our citizens."
"The main thing I tell anyone in or considering following this path is to come to work and do your job, everyday. If you love it, it makes all the difference in the world!” she said.
