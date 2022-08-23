Iver Jean Price, 79, of Temecula, Ca. formerly of Roopville passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, following an extended illness.
Iver Jean Price, 79, of Temecula, Ca. formerly of Roopville passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, following an extended illness.
She was born March 28, 1943, in Woodland, Al. to the late Henry Grady Parmer and Ruby Morrow Parmer.
Mrs. Price was a homemaker and mother but for a number of years worked part-time at first Sewell Mfg. Co. and later at SMI. She was a long-time member of Bethel East Baptist Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Ronald Gwin Price; daughter, Cheryl Denise Ward; sister, Brena Mae Noles; and brothers, L.G. Parmer and W.D. Parmer.
She is survived by her daughter; Monica Shea Price of Temecula, Ca.; grandsons, Wesley Dewayne Ward of Roopville, and Chancy Donavan Ward of Garner, Iowa; great-grandsons, Haven Casey of Rome, Hunter Ward and Deacon Ward both of Roopville; sisters, Mary Ann Rogers (Danny) of Bowdon, Carolyn Caldwell Lynn Haven, Fl.; brothers, Delma Parmer of Bowdon and D.C. Parmer (Ann) of Bowdon Jct.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Kelley Runels and the Rev. Richard Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
