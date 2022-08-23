Iver Jean Price

Iver Jean Price, 79, of Temecula, Ca. formerly of Roopville passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, following an extended illness.

She was born March 28, 1943, in Woodland, Al. to the late Henry Grady Parmer and Ruby Morrow Parmer.

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Friday, August 26, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Aug 26
Service
Friday, August 26, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
