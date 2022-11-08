Ivee Jackson McGukin, 86, of Bremen passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
She was born June 10, 1936, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Daniel A. Jackson Sr. and Lola Wright Jackson. Ivee was a Homemaker who relished in caring for her family and was a member of Bremen First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Donna McGukin Patterson; and siblings, Nathaniel Jackson, Archie Jackson, Stewart Jackson, D. A. Jackson Jr., the Rev. Searcy Jackson, Peggy Leopard and Videria Gray.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving family, husband, Gene McGukin; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Jennifer McGukin of Bremen; son-in-law, Steve Patterson of Bremen; grandchildren, Zach and Christian Patterson, Matt and Madison Patterson, and Emma Grace McGukin; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Marie Ragsdale.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Bremen with the Rev. Hunter Roe and the Rev. Bill Tidwell officiating. Music will be under the direction of Aric Butler. Interment will follow in the Center Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Bremen Building Fund. Donations may be mailed to 331 Pacific Ave., Bremen, GA, 30110.
Martin & Hightower has charge of the arrangements.
