Ivee Jackson McGukin

Ivee Jackson McGukin, 86, of Bremen passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

She was born June 10, 1936, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Daniel A. Jackson Sr. and Lola Wright Jackson. Ivee was a Homemaker who relished in caring for her family and was a member of Bremen First Baptist Church.

Trending Videos