Whether needing a vitamin replacement or a hangover cure there is a new place to help on Maple Street. Colleen and Tristan Harwell opened up their own wHydrate franchise on Jan. 7. Colleen has been in the IV hydration industry previously having worked at the wHydrate location in Cartersville.
wHydrate are known for the IV bags that they offer to their clients.
“We are an IV hydration clinic. We mostly do vitamin infusions for a whole slew of things. We have beauty bags, we have overall wellness bags that can help with recovery from illnesses and prevent illnesses, and hangover recovery bags, “ said Colleen Harwell. “We also have injections, B-12 injections are really popular and Vitamin D is a big one. We do toradol injections for pain and suffering from nausea.”
WHydrate offers walk-ins as well as a membership program. “Most people want to come in again after they’ve come in once, so we have memberships that help make things cheaper,” Colleen Harwellsaid. “We really try and make your money go a little bit further for you, but you can always walk in and just get a bag and not be a member.” The membership is designed to be a monthly setup. However, Colleen Harwell said “We do have people that come in weekly that have the time for it, and they really benefit from it but most people are in monthly.”
Colleen Harwell talked about the training her staff have received to be able to pick out the right package for their clients. Whether a person is feeling sick and needs the immune package, or the client needs energy and should get the boost bag her staff is able to direct clients towards their needs. However, there are also customizable bags to help with people’s specific needs.
“We had a lady come in that was having trouble with iron absorption," she said. "We don’t do our infusions, but we have vitamins that can help you absorb iron better. We gave her a high dose of Vitamin C B-9 and B-12.”
Colleen Harwell is an Acworth native that attended Kennesaw State University and obtained a Bachelors in Science of Nursing while in school. Her husband, Tristen Harwell has worked in sales his entire life. The couple work together with Colleen on the medical side and Tristen on the business side of things.
The business is located at 904B Maple St in Carrollton.
