When I was around 10-years old, my family was living in a rented house adjacent to pastures, which had, as most such places do, a nice little pond that we could sit by, contemplate life and how we didn’t want to do our chores. That house represented the last years of Dad working as a farmer.
Like most of you, I’m sure, I loved throwing rocks into the pond for the splash and to watch the ripple of waves. I loved tossing in big rocks to see just how high and how much noise the splash would make, and see how long the rippled water would flow.
The big success was when I would get wet too. It was simple fun for a simple little boy.
As I think about the world today, it’s the ripples that have my wheels turning.
I know we are all tired of hearing about COVID-19.
We are tired of reading numbers, hearing about numbers, deciphering what the numbers mean, trying to decide which numbers to believe.
Numbers! Numbers! Numbers!
As I read Times-Georgian News Editor Ken Denney’s story about the latest “numbers” in Friday’s edition, what alarmed me most is the fact that hospitals here are at more than maximum occupancy.
That’s downright scary, and it’s not just because 19 of 20 people on ventilators this week at Tanner were unvaccinated, or just how full the Intensive Care Units are with people sick from this virus.
This is not to spark a true debate, which honestly goes against my nature as a journalist. I want to give you another angle to think about as we go on with our lives, hoping for some semblance of normal which I’m not sure we will ever see again.
With beds so scarce, I wonder what happens to those who suffer those things that are part of normal life?
What happens if I have a car accident? What becomes of me if my body decides to have a stroke or a heart attack?
What if a bed that your mom, dad, or grandparent -- or child -- needs to survive has been taken by a person that refused to do everything they could to protect themselves?
Don’t misunderstand my premise here. I am not accusing anyone of anything. I’m just asking you to consider what it might be like if your loved one had a critical need for one of those beds, and that loved one wasn’t able to get it?
That’s what is meant by protecting yourself and others with the vaccine. I said a couple of weeks ago that we should all at least have a conversation with our trusted healthcare provider about whether a vaccine is right for you individually.
I hope more effective treatments for COVID-19 are coming. I hope that we can one day say that this virus is no longer a strain on our resources, our time, or how we do business.
But at the moment, here we are.
Remember the saying, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?”
We would never endeavor a gigantic task without using every single resource at our disposal. Again, it is not my intent, per se, to push a concept down your throat or a shot in your arm.
I just want you to consider what is happening because we have not done all we could to prevent the spread of this horrible virus.
