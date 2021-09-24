Since I arrived at the Times-Georgian on Aug. 2, I have been shocked by how many people know about the town in which I was raised.
I met two in one day that when I was asked what part of Arkansas I was from, they were from the same area either in northeast Arkansas or Southeast Missouri.
Piggott, Arkansas is a very unassuming little town.
Truthfully, many from inside its own state have ever heard of the little town nestled on the north end of Crowley's Ridge.
I remember going to college at Ouachita Baptist University — a former Gulf South opponent of UWG — that when asked where I was from, the inquirer would have a puzzled look on their face, and ask me for the town's correct spelling.
Imagine my surprise happening upon two folks in one day that not only knew of Piggott, Arkansas, but could trade stories with me.
I could tell you about the small town that shaped me, and it's history.
I could tell you that Earnest Hemmingway married a Piggott girl and her family fashioned a barn loft into a writing studio, and that is where he wrote a portion of A Farewell to Arms.
Piggott commemorates Hemingway's presence and fame with a museum on that property replicating the original house and barn studio.
I could tell you that before the Andy Griffith Show, the young actor played the lead character Lonesome Rhodes in A Face in the Crowd alongside Patricia Neal and Lee Remick. It was Remick's first motion picture appearance.
Those are just a few factoids that folks in Piggott, Arkansas would point to in hopes of spotlighting some brief notoriety.
I contend — as I am sure you will agree of your own hometown — that it's the people that make towns great.
County Road 341 in Clay County is filled with a variety of folks, mostly farmers.
When I think of those folks, I think of a night in January 1983, a night my mother coined as "the night we almost froze to death."
Winter in north Arkansas aren't particularly apocalyptic, but this particular week was a pretty brutal stretch.
Mom worked at a nursing home just across the Missouri state line in the laundry on second shift. My parents thought it best that she stay with some family friends in that town until the bad stretch of weather passed.
Mom had been gone about a week when he decided enough was enough. He got in his 1972 Ford, and left a couple hours early to allow time for trouble.
It's appropriate to note that Mom didn't drive, so Dad's routine was always to chauffeur Mom to and from work.
The trouble Dad allowed time for on this night happened on the way home. My younger brother and I were left with our neighbor, Mutt and Leta Renard, who became one set of my surrogate grandparents.
As the night wore on, we all became worried about how long it was taking my parents to return.
Around midnight, Mutt and I, at 12 years old, decided to bundle up and drive down the route Dad took to retrieve Mom.
When we were sufficiently bundled up, Mutt opened the front door, and to our surprise and horror, Dad fell through, exhausted and frostbitten from the mile-long walk he had to make because the Ford stalled in the middle of the gravel road. Mutt's house was the closest to the point where he had stalled.
Mom stayed back in the truck.
Mutt and I struck into action and got into his pickup truck to rescue Mom.
We got to her, got her out of a vehicle with no heat into one that was running and began to head back to safety.
But in the effort to get around our stalled truck in the middle of the road, Mutt's got stuck forcing him to make the same walk Dad had made hours before.
Mom and I were warm in there as long as there was gasoline in the tank. We talked, she comforted me, and not once did I ever believe we were in real danger.
Later she told me she did not share in my optimistic security.
It was another couple of hours before another resident of our little county road community came with a tractor along with a recovered Dad, that pulled us all to safety.
Those are just a few of the people that have shaped my young life. That night, they likely saved it.
