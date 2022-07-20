When the director for economic and industrial development for the Georgia Ports Authority spoke at the monthly "Lunch & Learn" program sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, a full room of local business and government leaders heard Stacy Watson say that the deep water ports in Savannah and Brunswick bring millions of tons of container shipping into the state each year.
"And right now, we are in the middle of a Christmas rush in July," Watson said as he referenced the influx of items that will be wrapped and placed under yuletide trees five months from now in December.
"Yes, this is one of the busiest times of the year at our ports in Savannah and Brunswick," he stated.
He explained that the actual container shipping and port term that measures container shipping is "TEU," which translates to a 20-foot long intermodal container that arrives in port and is loaded on to either flat bed rails cars or trucks.
"Savannah moved 5.6 million TEU's during 2021, a 6 percent increase over the previous year which makes it the fastest growing port by percentage increase in the United States," Watson noted.
Watson also noted that the Georgia Port Authority is "in the business of moving, not storing."
And with that tonnage arriving from all over the world, the economic impact is far reaching, well beyond the Georgia coast.
Although Savannah and Brunswick may be the starting points, according to Watson, there is a ripple effect of traffic, literally and figuratively, throughout the state, including the west central and northwest areas of Georgia.
Watson displayed a state map that showed the locations of the two deep water ports on Georgia's Atlantic Coast in Savannah and Brunswick, but the graphic also pin-pointed the existing Appalachian Regional Port in Chatsworth and the new Northeast Georgi Inland Port currently under construction in Gainesville.
And the west Georgia area will be getting an influx of shipping traffic with the planned West Central Georgia Inland Port in Troup County, 45-miles due south of Carrollton. The year 2025 is the target date for completion of the multi-million dollar project.
An audience member asked if an increase of truck traffic up and down U.S. 27. Watson's response was that his agency works closely with the Georgia Department of Transportation in strategic planning.
"We have a strategic plan, and we update it every two years, looking at a number of changing factors," he explained.
However, according Watson the economic impact of receiving and shipping of goods in the two port cities via rail and truck millions of pounds of merchandise and a variety of other materials delivered via container shipping has a ripple effect on other areas of the state, including the west Georgia area and Carroll County.
And with an inland-port facility planned for completion in Troup County during 2025, the waves will undoubtedly intensify in the local area as far as truck traffic is concerned.
But, noted Watson, the increase in truck traffic will undoubtedly be lessened by another increase, a significant projected jump in the amount of shipping via rail out of Savannah and Brunswick.
And with that unloading and loading of shipping containers from around the globe in the two coastal Georgia cities, the dollars, jobs and traffic are spread throughout the state and have a distinct ripple effect.
Although Carrollton, Carroll County and the west Georgia areas are 300-plus miles away from the Atlantic and the bustling deep water seaports of Savannah and Brunswick, the economic effects of one of Georgia's largest industries based on economic impact and related jobs are being felt across northwest and west central Georgia.
As Watson noted, "And the flow is continuing to increase each year,"
