Three years have passed since I wrote my first column. I talked about Steve Davis’s big shoes that I had no hope of filling. I stand by my first words. Steve Davis is a unique pastor, preacher, and writer, and there are days when I miss his words. If you do, too, I understand.

I didn’t know in September of 2020 how great the cost of the last three years would be, nor could I anticipate that in this fourth fall since Covid-19 changed our world that people would still be getting sick enough to land in the hospital and even die. The virus may be considered endemic, but for those families who lost a loved one today, that is no comfort. While the rest of us move on with our lives, some people are stuck in their grief. It will take a long time for them to move on. I often think of COVID time as this strange interplay between the blink of an eye and the most interminable three years of our lives. I’m glad we are on the other side of this terrible experience, and yet some days, it seems like its grip is as strong as ever. Life has changed, and there is no going back to the way things were before March 13, 2019.