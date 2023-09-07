Three years have passed since I wrote my first column. I talked about Steve Davis’s big shoes that I had no hope of filling. I stand by my first words. Steve Davis is a unique pastor, preacher, and writer, and there are days when I miss his words. If you do, too, I understand.
I didn’t know in September of 2020 how great the cost of the last three years would be, nor could I anticipate that in this fourth fall since Covid-19 changed our world that people would still be getting sick enough to land in the hospital and even die. The virus may be considered endemic, but for those families who lost a loved one today, that is no comfort. While the rest of us move on with our lives, some people are stuck in their grief. It will take a long time for them to move on. I often think of COVID time as this strange interplay between the blink of an eye and the most interminable three years of our lives. I’m glad we are on the other side of this terrible experience, and yet some days, it seems like its grip is as strong as ever. Life has changed, and there is no going back to the way things were before March 13, 2019.
I’m reminded of the first line from a novel by Charles Dickens, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” In the middle of the worst weeks of the pandemic, someone would share a beautiful story of resilience and grace.
The best of humanity showed up when it counted. I saw doctors and nurses doing the impossible, people singing out their windows, teachers zooming their lessons, neighbors looking out for each other.
Through prayers and acts of kindness, people kept vigil against the darkness, ushering in the light that we all needed to see the path ahead.
Step by step we kept going together. We learned how much we needed each other.
Three years of writing this column have given me a chance to observe, listen, and offer some words that I hope reflect the vibrant, loving people that make up our community. Even with all the political and religious division, I encounter kindness and friendship every day.
Maybe it was the isolation, but it seems to me that we greet each other with more intention, seeking to build connections that help us see and be seen.
One of my favorite lines comes from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.
In a moment of danger and uncertainty, when the hobbit Frodo laments all that has happened, the wise wizard Gandalf reminds him, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
We can look back at the last few years and wish none of it had happened. But we can’t change the past. All we can do is look ahead and decide how we will use the time before us. We can decide how best to create the kind of world we want to see: a world where children and old people are cared for, where families of all kinds are honored, where every human being on the planet is valued and cherished because they bear the image of their Creator.
As I start my fourth year as a columnist, I’m going to commit again to myself and to you, the readers, that this space will offer something good each week. It may not always be happy. Sometimes I’m too serious. Before I die, I want to tell a really cool joke! My intention, even when I’m serious, is to uplift, to tell the truth, and to share a word that creates a connection. I do this by listening to God and listening to people. It’s how I learned to preach, and though this is not a sermon, a column is an exchange where the words on the page connect us, writer to reader. Once I put the words down, they are yours to take up. Thank you for reading. It’s up to you how to use the words and the time you’ve been given.
