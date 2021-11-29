Christmas is in the air – and on the air – as the Carroll County Community Theatre presents It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, December 3-5.
“I’m tickled with this cast, crew and the support we have received from all involved,’” said the show’s director, Michelle Rougier. “It is a little daunting to direct a show like It’s a Wonderful Life."
"It has been done so often and so well that, as a director, I wondered if it was possible to pull something fresh from the production. But I think we have accomplished that – with style,” Rougier noted.
Set in the fictional town of Bedford Falls, this live radio broadcast version of Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic brings the story of good guy with bad luck, George Bailey, and his affable helper angel, Clarence, to life with live sound effects and an ensemble of talented local actors.
“During the holidays, I get nostalgic for programs from my childhood,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “Every year our family would watch James Stewart play George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life and once again we would learn lessons about what is truly important in life. So, it is special that the Community Theatre is bringing this traditional story to the Center for the Arts in a unique way.”
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
This production of It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show is sponsored by Gradick Communications.
What: It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show
When: December 3-4 / 7:30 p.m., December 5 / 2:00 p.m.
Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts
For questions concerning this performance or the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call (770) 838-1083.
