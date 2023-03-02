The scourge of fentanyl, an opiate drug created to treat patients suffering from excruciating pain, was a topic front and center at the Fentanyl Awareness Summit held at City Station in Carrollton on Thursday.

The focus of the the all-day event was not on the medical value of the drug, but on the mental and emotional pain, grief and loss that it often brings to people who become addicted to the powerful medication and succumb to a fatal overdose.

