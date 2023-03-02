The scourge of fentanyl, an opiate drug created to treat patients suffering from excruciating pain, was a topic front and center at the Fentanyl Awareness Summit held at City Station in Carrollton on Thursday.
The focus of the the all-day event was not on the medical value of the drug, but on the mental and emotional pain, grief and loss that it often brings to people who become addicted to the powerful medication and succumb to a fatal overdose.
Presentations by various government and law enforcement officials highlighted the impersonal, cold numbers and statistics, but the stories told by mothers, fathers and other loved ones that brought tears to more than a few eyes.
Denise Thompson and Bruce Guthrie were two parents who spoke of the pain and sense of loss that they continue to feel following the loss of a child to a drug overdose.
“The reason I am in Carrollton is because of fentanyl,” Guthrie, Managing Editor of the Times-Georgian, said in regard to his move from Arkansas in 2021.
Employed by Paxton Media Group, headquartered in Paducah, Ky., the owner of the Times-Georgian and several other southeastern media outlets, including several in the state of Arkansas, Guthrie shared the story of the passing his son, Cody, at the age of 29.
“I came here because I could not handle the reminders on every corner of Cody’s death. I just couldn’t,” he said.
“I can’t tell you how much this place has helped me heal,” Guthrie explained, “I am not here to assign blame. I am here to fight.”
As both Thompson and Guthrie spoke, numerous pictures of their children were flashed on the huge overhead screens on walls behind and in front of them in the City Station auditorium.
Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley noted that an average of 60 people per month of all ages and gender are brought into the Jack T. Bell Detention Center and incarcerated because of drug related offenses.
“And we spent about a million dollars last year on our medical budget, and much of the expense was related to treating inmates who were suffering from drug related issues,” Langley said.
“We have an average of 25 per day in detox,” he added.
The visible and audible reaction from his 200-plus listeners was clear.
“It’s not how many have died, but how many we have saved,” said Villa Rica Police Chief Mike Mansour in reference to the sometimes life-saving use of Naloxone or Narcan nasal spray that quickly blocks opiate receptors in the nervous system.
Capt. Hunter Etheridge of the Villa Rica Police Department showed the audience a body cam video that provided a graphic depiction of a real-life incident of two overdose victims in the same location.
Carroll County Coroner Keith Hancock took his turn at the microphone and flatly stated, “It’s a real crisis and it’s here.”
He then reeled off the number of deaths in Carroll County over the last several years which include 28 deaths in 2017, four from specifically fentanyl. In 2018, one of the 22 drug deaths were fentanyl related.
But the numbers began to climb from there. In 2019, there were 34 drug deaths, five from fentanyl. In 2020, the number was 35 with 14 caused by fentanyl. Forty-four deaths were recorded in 2021, almost half (21) were fentanyl related and in 2022, he confirmed 41 drug deaths, 29 from fentanyl.
“It’s a real crisis, and it’s here,” he said.
The average age of the victims was 39 with the 26-35 age range topping the lists with 10, more than twice the number for each of the other age brackets of 18-25, 26-45, 46-55 and 56-65.
“This crisis is more like a war,” Hancock said, “and telling parents that their child is dead (because of an overdose) is not enjoyable.
Next on the program came Jep Bendinger, Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Carroll County DA’s office. His remarks highlighted the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law passed by the Georgia General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2014. The legislative act provides limited immunity from arrest, charge and prosecution for possession of certain drugs and drug paraphernalia for individuals who experience a drug overdose and are in need of medical care and for those who seek medical care in good faith for a person experiencing the effects of a drug overdose.
“We are not going to arrest or prosecute our way out of this,” he said in regard to individuals who are in the throes of an overdose.
As for dealing with people manufacture, distribute and sell illegal drugs, he said that was an entirely different matter.
